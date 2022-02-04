Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is an altered version of a Hum Aapke Hain Koun song with an Oo Antava twist. The Pushpa song, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, is a social media sensation.

Anupam tweeted, “Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy!#Koka #AajHamareDillMein Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”

The song Aaj Humare Dil Mein from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun is used in the video, and Samantha’s viral single Oo Antava is used as the soundtrack.