The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest, is back with his style and swag in a new ad and fans just can’t keep calm.

In the crazy viral ad, the superstar can be seen sporting a rugged look from his upcoming action film, Pathan. Unsurprisingly, fans hailed his return to the screen and declared, “Toofan has arrived”.

The video shared by Shah Rukh Khan is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows the legendary actor fighting baddies atop a train and then inside the said train. In it, the 56-year-old, in his long hair and dark suit, beats up some goons.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he wrote, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan (You must know my name. I am not soft, but a storm).”

After the ad went viral, fans were left excited and showered Khan with much love. “Missed you so much,” wrote one. “Sir ab Pathan bhi announce kardijiye please. “Khan Saab,” wrote another. “Can’t wait to see you on big screen,” read another comment.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well but failed to make an impact at the box office. Shah Rukh has still not announced his next film.