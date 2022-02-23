Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:37 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shah Rukh Khan brings storm on Twitter with his new dashing look in an ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:37 pm
Shah Rukh Khan back in action

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest, is back with his style and swag in a new ad and fans just can’t keep calm.

In the crazy viral ad, the superstar can be seen sporting a rugged look from his upcoming action film, Pathan. Unsurprisingly, fans hailed his return to the screen and declared, “Toofan has arrived”.

The video shared by Shah Rukh Khan is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows the legendary actor fighting baddies atop a train and then inside the said train. In it, the 56-year-old, in his long hair and dark suit, beats up some goons.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he wrote, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan (You must know my name. I am not soft, but a storm).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read: SRK misread for spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

After the ad went viral, fans were left excited and showered Khan with much love. “Missed you so much,” wrote one. “Sir ab Pathan bhi announce kardijiye please. “Khan Saab,” wrote another. “Can’t wait to see you on big screen,” read another comment.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well but failed to make an impact at the box office. Shah Rukh has still not announced his next film.

Read More

9 hours ago
Kate Middleton wears the same blazer she wore to the England vs. Germany Euro 2020 match

Kate Middleton's first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a...
9 hours ago
Meghan Markle's Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani gown from her Oprah interview will be displayed at...
9 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: During her first royal engagement in Denmark, Kate Middleton prefers the slide over the stairs

During her first engagement of her Denmark tour on Tuesday, Kate Middleton...
12 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for their 'our way or the highway' approach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of adopting a 'our...
14 hours ago
According to a TV host, Prince Andrew makes the United Kingdom a "laughingstock" around the world

According to TV presenter Jeremy Vine, Prince Andrew, who struck an out-of-court...
14 hours ago
Even in the face of criticism, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may retain their Duke titles

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been nominated as Counsellors of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ireland
49 seconds ago
Ireland, UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Ireland booked their spot at this year's T20 World Cup with a...
new zealand
5 mins ago
New Zealand reports 3,297 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 3,297 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
6 mins ago
Mickelson apologizes for PGA, Saudi remarks, loses sponsor

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for remarks about the US PGA Tour and...
mainland chinese
10 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 90 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600