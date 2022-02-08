Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana parties in New York, shared throwbacks
Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, is currently in Mumbai and misses her college days in New York City. Suhana was a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City until she returned to Mumbai last year.
Suhana took a journey down memory lane on Tuesday, posting a throwback photo on Instagram from her college days. She shared a collection of her favorite college recollections.
Suhana appears to be enjoying a party with her pals in the first shot in the carousel. She can be seen chilling with her friends at what appear to be parties or get-togethers in the following photos. In the photos, Suhana wears her distinctive winged eyeliner. “Throwback to my college days,” she captioned her album along with the upset face emoji.
