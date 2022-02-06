Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr. Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

Moreover, Sharmila Tagore claimed in an interview with News18 that her husband Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) and Lataji shared similar interests. She took beautiful shots and was a cricket fanatic, as did my husband.

“The late singer used to admire him a lot. She loved cars a lot and kept herself engaged with many other things apart from singing,” the veteran actress added. To note, she will receive a state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday, and there will be two days of national mourning.

