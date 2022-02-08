Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral ‘Such a boring day’ trend

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty recreate the viral trend

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known figure in the television industry. With her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the actress rose to prominence.

After the amusing ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ and the most-viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, Yashraj Mukhate is back with another hit composition to turn a mundane video clip into a catchy number.

The hilarious drop by Yashraj Mukhate, a video song featuring Bigg Boss 13 competitor Shehnaaz Gill, has gone viral.

Shilpa Shetty is well-known for being active on social media and frequently uploads photos and videos of herself with her followers. Shehnaaz Gill, an actress, recently shared a reel with her. They are shown recreating Shehnaaz Gill’s viral social media dialogue, “Such a boring day.”

Check out the video!

Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s facial expressions are both humorous and lovely. Shehnaaz is stunning in an all-black ensemble with a high ponytail. Shilpa Shetty was dressed in an orange flowing gown. During a recent shoot for a forthcoming film, the duo created the reel.

Read More

28 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
31 mins ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
33 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
36 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
37 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
49 mins ago
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

dog
20 seconds ago
Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever,...
Roundup: Indonesia's Bali awaiting more travelers as restrictions ease
2 mins ago
Roundup: Indonesia’s Bali awaiting more travelers as restrictions ease

JAKARTA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Balinese tourism entrepreneur I Putu Winastra has...
Ananya Panday
12 mins ago
Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
Kashmir Solidarity Posts
14 mins ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600