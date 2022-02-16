Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shruti Haasan flaunts her killer looks with these close-up clicks

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:45 am
Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social media and this time again, she made sure to make fans drool with her latest clicks.

Taking to Instagram, the Rocky Handsome star flaunted her killer looks and no make-up look as she posted a series of close-up photos.

“Clouds and rain in my heart from lifetimes before and for lifetimes to come,” she wrote as a caption with her stunning snaps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti slipped into a black dress and kept things minimal in the accessories department wearing a metal chain. The actress left her straight long tresses open and we are just in love with her look.

On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan is working on Salaar.

The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Read More

8 hours ago
Kanye West apologises in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has apologised to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and stated that...
9 hours ago
The Queen has refused to comment on Prince Andrew's settlement, while the Duke has remained silent

The Queen has refused to comment on her son Prince Andrew's out-of-court...
9 hours ago
Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler Named Screen Actors Guild Awards Ambassadors for 2022

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have appointed Ross Butler and...
9 hours ago
Does Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre Affect His Royal Status?

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre negotiated an out-of-court settlement in her sexual...
9 hours ago
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall: Who Is She? Learn More About the Future Queen Consort

Camilla, who was just named Queen Elizabeth II's future Queen Consort, has...
11 hours ago
The Queen has remained silent, and Britons have speculated on Prince Andrew's deal with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Buckingham Palace has not said anything as Prince Andrew has struck a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

south korea
2 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
india
7 mins ago
India records 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 42,723,558 in total

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,723,558 on Wednesday with...
pakistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last...
Dogecoin to PKR
21 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 16th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600