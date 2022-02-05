Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta fails to excite the viewers

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta got released on Netflix yesterday and the movie enthusiasts have mixed reviews about it.

The movie revolves around the life of a dispirited athlete who falls in to a situation where she has to race against time to save her beau.

Taapsee’s boyfriend’s character is played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The fans after binge watching the movie on OTT platform took to Twitter to express their opinions and it seems like the film remained unsuccessful in reaching the hearts of its enthusiasts.

Only a few viewers praised the actors of their outstanding performance in the movie while a lot many showed their annoyance over it.

#LooopLapeta ⭐️🌟 ( 1.5) Boring – Confusing & Dragged from the word go. Shoddy remake of Run Lola Run. #TaapseePannu act reminds you of her previous films, she lack versatility while #TahirRajBhasin does a fair job. Direction by Akash Bhatia could’ve been taut & compelling . pic.twitter.com/EV5v76lmwc — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 4, 2022

#LooopLapeta just isn’t sticky, difficult to sit through it. #TaapseePannu‘s performance is the same as her other performances. #ShreyaDhanwanthary and #TahirRajBhasin are good. — Bridge Mohan (@samitsingh) February 5, 2022

Movie Review – #LooopLapeta

Movie Rating – 1.5*/5 ⭐️ ½#LooopLapetaOnNetflix is UNBEARABLE….. Only good thing about the film is CAMERA WORK Predictable story, terrible execution, and most important extremely boring, takes too much time to start… AVOID! #LooopLapetaReview pic.twitter.com/mFlMg3o7Ru — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 5, 2022

If you really hate someone & want to seek cold revenge make them watch #LooopLapeta @NetflixIndia with stinky garbage like this you will soon disappear like blockbuster did. — Badass Dad 🚬 (@Badass_Superdad) February 5, 2022

On the work front, Taapsee will be appearing next in ”Shabaash Mithu” that is a sports drama.