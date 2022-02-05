Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 09:48 am
Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta fails to excite the viewers

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 09:48 am

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run. Image: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta got released on Netflix yesterday and the movie enthusiasts have mixed reviews about it.

The movie revolves around the life of a dispirited athlete who falls in to a situation where she has to race against time to save her beau.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Read more: Taapsee Pannu gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’ for spreading love

Taapsee’s boyfriend’s character is played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The fans after binge watching the movie on OTT platform took to Twitter to express their opinions and it seems like the film remained unsuccessful in reaching the hearts of its enthusiasts.

Read more: Taapsee Pannu opts for a quirky style promotion of Looop Lapeta

Only a few viewers praised the actors of their outstanding performance in the movie while a lot many showed their annoyance over it.

On the work front, Taapsee will be appearing next in ”Shabaash Mithu” that is a sports drama.

