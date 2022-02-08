Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:59 pm
The most anticipated movie Gehraiyaan to release on February 11, 2022

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

The first song from Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir.

While the teaser’s title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators’ anticipation for the film. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love and passion from the film are depicted in the song. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.

Also, Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan now has a title song. The emotional song, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, depicts how they are all mending shattered hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust in relationships has been broken.

