Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:24 pm
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen songs

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr. Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

Lata was given the name Hema when she was born, but her parents renamed her Lata after a female character named Latika in her father’s play Bhaaw Bandhan.

5 evergreen songs of the late singer, which no one has been able to forget till the date.

“Lag jaa gale”

“Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”

“Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh”

“Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”

“Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai”

Read More

52 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
1 hour ago
Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception

Karishma Tanna, who married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera recently, was seen dancing...
1 hour ago
PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
2 hours ago
When Lata Mangeshkar talked about her family's financial crisis

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
3 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been honoured as the 2022 Woman of...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Ayeza Khan shares struggles behind a perfect couple photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Justin Langer
5 mins ago
Justin Langer resigns as Australia’s national team coach

According to a report in The Australian on Sunday, Justin Langer resigned...
‘I’m no longer a lesbian,’ Amna Ilyas makes a shocking revelation
11 mins ago
‘I’m no longer a lesbian,’ Amna Ilyas makes a shocking revelation

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas is considered one of the boldest...
KK VS IU
18 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United opts to bat against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat...
Lata Mangeshkar
26 mins ago
PM Imran Khan pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600