Twinkle Khanna opens up about one of her embarrassing habits

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna recently revealed that she has a habit of saying something meaningless without thinking about it.

The famed author, who often gets vocal about bold issues, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with a measuring tape. She, in the caption, told fans that she has once again landed herself in trouble.

“They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth,” the detailed caption read.

However, reacting to her post, many of Twinkle’s fans shared stories about their habit of not thinking before speaking.