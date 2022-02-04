Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Urmila Matondkar’s followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is no longer on the big screen. In the photos she posts on social media, the actress still radiates charm.

The Rangeela actress’ birthday is today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the internet. But it’s her husband Mohsin Akhtar’s specific wish that will warm your heart.

The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share a perfect family portrait on her special day and shared some inside pictures.

Mohsin Akhtar shared a beautiful photo of himself and his wife Urmila Matondkar on his Instagram account. In the photo, Mohsin is dressed dapperly in all-black and Urmila is stunning in a purple saree.

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)