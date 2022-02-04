Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar celebrated her birthday with family

Urmila Matondkar’s followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is no longer on the big screen. In the photos she posts on social media, the actress still radiates charm.

The Rangeela actress’ birthday is today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the internet. But it’s her husband Mohsin Akhtar’s specific wish that will warm your heart.

The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share a perfect family portrait on her special day and shared some inside pictures.

Mohsin Akhtar shared a beautiful photo of himself and his wife Urmila Matondkar on his Instagram account. In the photo, Mohsin is dressed dapperly in all-black and Urmila is stunning in a purple saree.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Read More

25 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir spotted with friends; fans ask about Sajal Aly absence 

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's separation rumors has a new twist...
28 mins ago
Watch Urfi Javed dances to viral Kacha Badam in a backless top

The recent viral meme dancing song 'Kacha Badam' must be familiar to...
58 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali enjoys a lunch date as Taimur eats fries

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son...
1 hour ago
Ananya Pandey gets a head massage from Deepika Padukone in BTS pictures

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new...
1 hour ago
Fiza or Shiza? Drama 'Judwaa' sparks memes frenzy on Twitter

Fiza and Shiza, The internet is in a frenzy over a hilariously...
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez shares first look of her new song with 365 Days star Michele

Michele Morrone, who is most known for his role in the Polish...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tanzanian influencer
8 mins ago
Tanzanian influencer Nails the Hook Step of the Saami Saami Song

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer recently took an interest in the 2021...
Alia Bhatt
10 mins ago
Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

The film, which is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
16 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 Top of the Line Variant Specs, Features and Price

Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic 2022. The car hasn't arrived yet,...
Rakhi
19 mins ago
Raj Kundra says Rakhi is ‘only real person in Bollywood’, shared a video

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appeared in a video with Rakhi Sawant,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600