Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar slammed naysayers for accusing superstar Shah Rukh Khan of ‘spitting’ on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains during her last rites.

Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the funeral prayers of late Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, was subjected to heavy criticism by the Hindu extremists who claimed that the Baazigar actor spat at the singer’s mortal remains.

He was seen making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation and blowing air to the mortal remains. However, his emotional farewell by saying a dua at the cremation ground won hearts on social media and also triggered controversy at the same time.

To which the Rangeela actress expressed her fury over society’s ‘deteriorated’ mentality.

As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting,” she said.

Calling out the bigoted trollers she added, “You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it’s really sad,” reported India Today.

Moreover, reacting to the heart-wrenching news of India’s nightingale’s demise, Matondkar expressed deep sorrow.