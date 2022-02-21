Vaani Kapoor hopes this year to be her best in Hindi cinema

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is hoping that 2022 is her best year in Hindi cinema.

Ahead of her big-ticket action film ‘Shamshera’, the Shudh Desi Romance star says: “I’m hoping that it’s my best year in cinema. I’m still getting love from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, a film that will always be supremely special for me. It is hugely gratifying for any artist to be validated with a lot of positivity for the work that you do and it happened to me and I couldn’t be happier.

“I wish to get the same love from people for what I have done in ‘Shamshera’.”

About her performance in the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani says: “I have put myself out there in a big way and you will know what I mean when you see the film. It’s been a fulfilling experience to push myself so much for a movie.

“So, here’s hoping that after ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Shamshera’ too will be a film that people see and say that I can be trusted to do anything on screen, that I would never back down from being part of a novel vision and that I would always try to reinvent myself into doing something new.”

Shamshera is all set to release on July 22, 2022, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani is hoping that this year turns out to be the best year of her career.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.