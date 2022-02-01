Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 03:27 pm

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19

01st Feb, 2022. 03:27 pm
Shabana Azmi COVID-19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has tested positive for COVID-19, the star informed her fans via social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a picture of herself and stated that she has got into home isolation.

“Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

She also requested her fans and friends who came into her contact to get themselves tested.

Actor Divya Dutta, producer Boney Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others reacted to the post.

Malhotra commented, “Take care. Get well soon.” Film producer Boney Kapoor showed concern for Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab.”

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan said, “Aadab . Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Actor Lillete Dubey wrote, “Get well soon.”

On the work front, Shabana will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

