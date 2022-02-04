Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to Deepika for rocking her look

Deepika Padukone is presently promoting Gehraiyaan, her forthcoming flick. Not only has the actor made news for the film, but also for her elegant looks during the film’s promotion.

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s all-white ensemble, which she wore from Victoria Beckham’s Pre Spring-Summer collection, has received praise from the designer.

Victoria uploaded two photos of Deepika Padukone, who was dressed in a white blouse and wide trousers that resembled a jumpsuit. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram image, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favorite #VBPSS22 looks.”

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Also, Ananya Panday is also now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new film. On Friday, the actor posted a series of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photographs to Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, “Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights, and head massages. No, it wasn’t a sleepover, it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th.” Siddhant commented on the post, with a sleeping emoji while fans also dropped the heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com