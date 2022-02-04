Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to Deepika for rocking her look

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham shared Deepika Padukone’s outfit

Deepika Padukone is presently promoting Gehraiyaan, her forthcoming flick. Not only has the actor made news for the film, but also for her elegant looks during the film’s promotion.

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s all-white ensemble, which she wore from Victoria Beckham’s Pre Spring-Summer collection, has received praise from the designer.

Victoria uploaded two photos of Deepika Padukone, who was dressed in a white blouse and wide trousers that resembled a jumpsuit. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram image, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favorite #VBPSS22 looks.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Also, Ananya Panday is also now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new film. On Friday, the actor posted a series of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photographs to Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, “Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights, and head massages. No, it wasn’t a sleepover, it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th.” Siddhant commented on the post, with a sleeping emoji while fans also dropped the heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

 

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

30 mins ago
Money Heist’s ‘Professor' becomes a guest on Nida Yasir's morning show 

'Money Heist' the world's most popular Spanish-language series, garnered recognition throughout the...
32 mins ago
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID 19 cases, as well as its latest variation Omicron, are...
41 mins ago
Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Urmila Matondkar's followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is...
50 mins ago
Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

The film, which is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
59 mins ago
Raj Kundra says Rakhi is 'only real person in Bollywood', shared a video

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appeared in a video with Rakhi Sawant,...
1 hour ago
The Netflix binge-watch show is ‘Murderville’ is incredibly entertaining

The incredibly entertaining “Murderville,” Netflix’s six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note
9 mins ago
Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note

With its grand release in theaters, the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad continues...
Naya Pakistan Sehat Card
12 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif is also a Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Holder Now

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Friday said former prime minister...
Oo Antava
13 mins ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
Public Holidays in 2022
19 mins ago
Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600