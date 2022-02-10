Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, all set to air on Valentine’s Day.

The released promo of the episode showed the couple will be seen having a great time on the sets of the show as they talk about the amazing chemistry between them. As they enter the stage, Kapil Sharma, the popular comedian, welcomes them and appreciates Bipasha Basu for her fitness. He jokes, “They are those people who drink protein shake instead of milk on their first night after marriage.”

The Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon star also made fun of Karan’s tattoos. The actor has several tattoos on his body. Taking a dig at him, Kapil asked, “How many tattoos do you need to get on your body that you won’t require any clothes?”

But the Phir Hera Pheri actress replied on his behalf, “This is not going to happen. He loves clothes and loves being without clothes.”

Moreover, the celebrity couple will also be seen smothering each other with kisses.

After Sharma, Archana Puran Singh asked the couple about what do they fight about. Karan replies in sarcasm, “I must have committed a mistake.” When she further asks him about what kind of mistakes, he answers, “I commit different mistakes every time.”

Later, when Bipasha is asked about her point of view, she claims, “I don’t fight, I only speak.” Kapil reacts to her, “You speak during a fight, you won’t hit with a hunter.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016 after they fell in love during the shoot of Alone. The couple recently shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

