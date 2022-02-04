Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out!

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:08 pm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer is out now and left the fans jaw-dropped with the promising look.

One of the most anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the cinemas on February 25th and the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Read more: Ajay Devgn’s first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi is out!

The trailer gives a little bit of glimpse of the character ‘Gangubai’ played by Alia and how she rose to power in Bombay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt took our breaths away with her looks in the trailer and the way she carried off the character deserves plaudits.

The trailer also showed Ajay Devgn in a pivotal and unique role that made our hearts skip a beat.

The movie is the screen adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” and Sanjay Leela’s expertise has taken the movie to next level.

Read more: First look of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit screens on February 4

The movie revolves around the story of a girl who was pushed to spend her life as a gangster.

Read More

12 hours ago
Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is undeniably a great performer who has acquired...
12 hours ago
Dakota Johnson to star in Madame Web in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dakota Johnson is all geared up to appear in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The...
12 hours ago
4 men charged after overdose death of Michael K. Williams

Four men have been charged members of a drug distribution crew that delivered...
12 hours ago
Dave Portnoy accused of sexual abuse by three more women

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, said that he intends to...
13 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a comeback on Insta with a sunkissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback on her Instagram after becoming a new...
14 hours ago
Ex-WWE Wrestler Brian Kendrick canceled by AEW due to his controversial video

The ex-WWE star was about to make his debut on All Elite...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL NEWS BUSINESS
8 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 4, 2022

FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets KARACHI:...
amir
8 mins ago
Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Illyas out of HBL PSL 7

Karachi Kings' two pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled...
Sheikh Rasheed Zahir Jaffer Noor Mukadam Case
19 mins ago
‘Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan’

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that some militant groups, with the...
Saad Hussain Rizvi
40 mins ago
TLP chief Saad Rizvi returns Lahore, to visit father’s shrine today

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Saad Rizvi on Friday returned to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600