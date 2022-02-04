Watch: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer is out now and left the fans jaw-dropped with the promising look.

One of the most anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the cinemas on February 25th and the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

The trailer gives a little bit of glimpse of the character ‘Gangubai’ played by Alia and how she rose to power in Bombay.

Alia Bhatt took our breaths away with her looks in the trailer and the way she carried off the character deserves plaudits.

The trailer also showed Ajay Devgn in a pivotal and unique role that made our hearts skip a beat.

The movie is the screen adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” and Sanjay Leela’s expertise has taken the movie to next level.

The movie revolves around the story of a girl who was pushed to spend her life as a gangster.