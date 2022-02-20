Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on Saturday, shook legs at his wedding on hit song Senorita with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

A video of Farhan and Hrithik doing rounds on the internet dancing to the beats of Senorita from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara left the audience and fans in awe.

After the clip was shared by a fan account, one social media user commented, “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always.”

In another video circulating online, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Hrithik was also spotted grooving to the song.

The wedding took place at Farhan’s dad Javed Akhtar Khandala home Sukoon on February 19. It was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others.

On their big day, the bride looked ravishing in a red outfit along with a veil in the first leaked picture. While Akhtar donned an all-black suit.