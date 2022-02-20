Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
WATCH: Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar dance their heart out on 'Senorita' song

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
Farhan Akhtar dances at Senorita with Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on Saturday, shook legs at his wedding on hit song Senorita with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

A video of Farhan and Hrithik doing rounds on the internet dancing to the beats of Senorita from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara left the audience and fans in awe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hargun Kaur Sabharwal (@everyday_musings_)

After the clip was shared by a fan account, one social media user commented, “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always.”

In another video circulating online, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Hrithik was also spotted grooving to the song.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollygossip (@bollyg0ssip)

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his love lady Shibani

The wedding took place at Farhan’s dad Javed Akhtar Khandala home Sukoon on February 19. It was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others.

On their big day, the bride looked ravishing in a red outfit along with a veil in the first leaked picture. While Akhtar donned an all-black suit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

