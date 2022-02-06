Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm
Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava

Karishma Tanna, who married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera recently, was seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Actress Harleen Sethi uploaded video snippets of Karishma Tanna rocking to the beat with a pal at her reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening on her Instagram Stories.

Karishma Tanna sported a dazzling golden gown and her hair was left loose in the clips. Karishma was seen blowing a kiss when her name was called. She then pulled her friend towards her and they danced to the track. Though Harleen didn’t caption the clips, she tagged Karishma.

