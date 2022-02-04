Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shows support for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie

Actress Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out today and the fraternity members including her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor are singing praises of the actress for her outstanding performance.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor who has been dating Alia for quite some time stepped out and was papped at the T-Series office today.

Read more: When Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Pakistani designer’s dress

The paparazzi grabbed the chance to take his reviews about the trailer and Ranbir was impulsive to show his love for the Gangubai actress.

Ranbir waved to the cameras and turned around to copy Gangubai Kathiawadi’s signature Namaste that Alia Bhatt nailed in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

The love shown by Ranbir for his girlfriend’s upcoming movie didn’t go unnoticed by their fans who were quick to shower their wishes for the couple.

Ranbir and Alia fell for each other during the shoot of their movie Brahmasta and sometime later, the couple decided to take the big step in life and are going to tie the knot this year.

Read more: First look of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit screens on February 4

As the word goes, both the stars have their professional commitments that they need to finish before going for a big fat wedding event.