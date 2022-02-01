Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm

Watch Samantha reacts to a comedian’s version of Oo Antava

01st Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Samantha

Samantha reacts to a comedian’s version of Oo Antava

On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava has become a craze, with people making all kinds of videos to it. Samantha posted a loop on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, with her music playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “ROFL.” The video was originally posted by comedian Abishek Kumar, with the caption, “Help Needed: Removal Of Oo Antaava from head. With work wife Nirmal Pillai.” The video also had a text on it that reads, “When reel songs you hate get stuck in your head.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Oo Antava reel on Instagram,

Check out the video!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abishek Kumar (@theabishekkumar)

