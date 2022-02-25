Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty delighted fans as she jumped onto the bandwagon after sharing a trending reel along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, twerking together.

In the video, the two actors danced to the track titled ‘brothers twins‘ and had a fun time together. Shilpa can be seen dressed in a denim jumpsuit. She styled her look along with a pair of black heels whereas Jacqueline donned a bodycon dress and paired it with white heels.

Sharing the post, the Life In A Metro star wrote: “Kidding around,” along with hashtags like #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who herself has been propagating yoga and a healthy lifestyle for years now, is hosting a new show titled Shape of You to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Expressing excitement about her new show, the mother of two said in a statement, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child.”

