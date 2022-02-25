Adsence Ads 300X250
25th Feb, 2022. 12:40 pm
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline in this viral trend video

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty delighted fans as she jumped onto the bandwagon after sharing a trending reel along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, twerking together.

In the video, the two actors danced to the track titled ‘brothers twins‘ and had a fun time together. Shilpa can be seen dressed in a denim jumpsuit. She styled her look along with a pair of black heels whereas Jacqueline donned a bodycon dress and paired it with white heels.

Sharing the post, the Life In A Metro star wrote: “Kidding around,” along with hashtags like #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone raise temperature with new teaser of ‘Mud Mud Ke’

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who herself has been propagating yoga and a healthy lifestyle for years now, is hosting a new show titled Shape of You to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Expressing excitement about her new show, the mother of two said in a statement, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child.”

As per reports, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah are among the celebrities who will appear on the show that will star streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi from next month.

