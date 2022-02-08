Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow actor Charu Asopa Sen, in which she showed a picture of her baby loving the actor’s song. Charu is married to Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, and they have a daughter, Ziana Sen, who was born last year.

Charu shared a video of Ziana resting in a stroller wearing a pink outfit at her home on Instagram on Tuesday. One of Sushmita’s songs was being played on the television in front of Ziana.

With co-star Salman Khan, Sushmita danced to her song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Ziana was heard cooing and smiling as she lay in front of the television.

Charu, who captured the video, captioned her post, “Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song (Aunt’s dear one enjoying her song)…. @sushmitasen47.” Taking to the comments section, Sushmita commented, “Awwwwwwww. Bua ki jaan jo hai (As she is aunt’s dear one). Ok bigggggg missing happening!!! Charu wrote, “@sushmitasen47 missing you too bua (aunt).”

