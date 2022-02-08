Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen’s niece enjoying her song

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow actor Charu Asopa Sen, in which she showed a picture of her baby loving the actor’s song. Charu is married to Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, and they have a daughter, Ziana Sen, who was born last year.

Charu shared a video of Ziana resting in a stroller wearing a pink outfit at her home on Instagram on Tuesday. One of Sushmita’s songs was being played on the television in front of Ziana.

With co-star Salman Khan, Sushmita danced to her song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Ziana was heard cooing and smiling as she lay in front of the television.

Charu, who captured the video, captioned her post, “Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song (Aunt’s dear one enjoying her song)…. @sushmitasen47.” Taking to the comments section, Sushmita commented, “Awwwwwwww. Bua ki jaan jo hai (As she is aunt’s dear one). Ok bigggggg missing happening!!! Charu wrote, “@sushmitasen47 missing you too bua (aunt).”

Watch here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

 

Read More

22 mins ago
Deepika Padukone talks about if Ranveer was okay with intimate scenes, 'yuck'

Deepika Padukone has responded to questions about whether or not her husband,...
23 mins ago
How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Announcement

The 94th Academy Awards nominees will be announced by Leslie Jordan and...
29 mins ago
Inside Waseem Badami's star-studded birthday bash

Waseem Badami, a well-known host, and journalist, turned 37 today and celebrated...
31 mins ago
Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with...
56 mins ago
Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon....
58 mins ago
Sydney Sweeney talks about her obsession with cars

Sydney Sweeney can't seem to get away from her favourite pastime. Sure,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video
14 seconds ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates
5 mins ago
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Class 10, 12 results, how to check results

The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the CBSE Term 1...
12 mins ago
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the...
Arrest rumors
14 mins ago
TMKOC’s Babita explains her arrest rumors, ‘police were polite’

Munmun Dutta, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600