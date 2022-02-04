Watch Urfi Javed dances to viral Kacha Badam in a backless top

The recent viral meme dancing song ‘Kacha Badam‘ must be familiar to any Instagram user who scrolls reels on a daily basis. Bhuban Badyakar’s simple peanut seller’s song has gone viral around the world.

Thousands of Instagrammers are taking part in the Kacha Badam dance challenge, and internet celebrity Urfi Javed is the latest to get down to the beats. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contender donned blue denim and a black backless halter neck top.

Check out the video here!

The original Kacha Badam video depicts Bhuban Badyakar, a citizen of Dubrajpur, West Bengal, who sells peanuts while riding his bicycle to various locations (kacha badam).