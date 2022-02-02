Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:08 pm

Watch Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor with their moves

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:08 pm
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari dances together

Fan groups uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari from an ad shoot on the internet. Off-camera, a choreographer gave them instructions as the two danced together. He whooped in excitement and she clapped at the end.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, wore a red sequined bodycon dress. Varun, on the other hand, was dressed in a varsity jacket with a blue T-shirt and black leggings.

Fans were curious to know what project Varun and Palak were shooting for. Many also showered them with compliments in the comments section of one of the posts. “Palak is completely super, heroine material,” one wrote, while another called her ‘perfect for Varun’. “They are looking so good, they will make a good pair in a movie or web series,” a third said.

Watch here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❤️ FK Videos 💖 (@fkvideoss)

Read More

1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian begins Valentine's Day celebrations

Kim Kardashian, an American TV celebrity and socialite, celebrated Valentine's Day early...
2 hours ago
Here is how you can remove it from your Continue Watching list on Netflix

How many times have you quit watching a Netflix show or movie...
4 hours ago
10 times Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for...
4 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's next

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the spotlight for past...
4 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer...
5 hours ago
Salman Khan reveals his chiselled body on Instagram

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has set the internet on fire with his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
3 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s HOT photo takes intimacy to new heights.

We are blown away by actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's latest...
PZ vs LQ
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field...
Cambodia sends 12th batch of peacekeepers to Lebanon
8 mins ago
Cambodia sends 12th batch of peacekeepers to Lebanon

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia dispatched the 12th batch of...
Prize Bond Schedule
11 mins ago
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600