Watch Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor with their moves

Fan groups uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari from an ad shoot on the internet. Off-camera, a choreographer gave them instructions as the two danced together. He whooped in excitement and she clapped at the end.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, wore a red sequined bodycon dress. Varun, on the other hand, was dressed in a varsity jacket with a blue T-shirt and black leggings.

Fans were curious to know what project Varun and Palak were shooting for. Many also showered them with compliments in the comments section of one of the posts. “Palak is completely super, heroine material,” one wrote, while another called her ‘perfect for Varun’. “They are looking so good, they will make a good pair in a movie or web series,” a third said.

