Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm

When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the starlets look completely classy and chic.

The chocolate brown jacket provided plenty of warmth and a dressed-to-the-nines attitude, and it was layered over a V-neck brown blouse that was tucked inside her well-fitting straight-fit slacks. Kriti’s jacket had three-quarter sleeves and flap pockets on the sides.

Kriti’s OOTD was lavishly accessorized, with gold circular stud earrings and finger rings on both hands, but no necklace.

Check out the pictures here!

Kriti Sanon shows how to elevate your back to work style with a brown pantsuit: Yay or Nay?

Her appearance was completed and startlingly completed by her double-strapped heels. Her hair was pulled back into a loose knot with tendrils that matched her face.

The 31-year-old star’s makeup consisted of kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, and lips colored with a hint of orange and red.

