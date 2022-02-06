India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

The legendary singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

For years, singer Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Indian music industry, yet in an old interview, she acknowledged her family’s financial difficulties.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

Lata was given the name Hema when she was born, but her parents renamed her Lata after a female character named Latika in her father’s play Bhaaw Bandhan.

While the acting was in demand, she accepted small roles in Marathi films such as heroine’s sister and hero’s sister, despite the fact that she disliked wearing make-up and working in front of the camera.

“I started out as an actor. But I never used to like acting. I used to work with Master Vinayak. I acted in films but I never enjoyed it as I was very small. I used to hate putting on make up and having to laugh and cry in front of the camera. All this while I used to love singing. I was attracted to it since childhood,” Lata told new channel NDTV in 2008.