Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

The legendary singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

For years, singer Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Indian music industry, yet in an old interview, she acknowledged her family’s financial difficulties.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

Lata was given the name Hema when she was born, but her parents renamed her Lata after a female character named Latika in her father’s play Bhaaw Bandhan.

While the acting was in demand, she accepted small roles in Marathi films such as heroine’s sister and hero’s sister, despite the fact that she disliked wearing make-up and working in front of the camera.

“I started out as an actor. But I never used to like acting. I used to work with Master Vinayak. I acted in films but I never enjoyed it as I was very small. I used to hate putting on make up and having to laugh and cry in front of the camera. All this while I used to love singing. I was attracted to it since childhood,” Lata told new channel NDTV in 2008.

Read More

2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been honoured as the 2022 Woman of...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Ayeza Khan shares struggles behind a perfect couple photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
3 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Live Updates: Preparations underway at Shivaji Park, PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
6 hours ago
Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Siddiqui extend heartfelt condolences and paid tribute...
6 hours ago
Nora Fatehi addresses her sudden disappearance from Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in...
7 hours ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

57 seconds ago
Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill...
Karishma Tanna
10 mins ago
Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception

Karishma Tanna, who married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera recently, was seen dancing...
Lata
23 mins ago
PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
Lata Mangeshkar
40 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar talked about her family’s financial crisis

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600