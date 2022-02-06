When Lata Mangeshkar talked about her family’s financial crisis

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

The legendary singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

For years, singer Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Indian music industry, yet in an old interview, she acknowledged her family’s financial difficulties.

Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Lata’s father, was a Marathi theatre actor and classical vocalist. In an earlier interview, she was asked what valuable life lesson she had learned.

She recalled her family’s financial difficulties when she was a child. Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Mangeshkar were Lata’s four siblings.

She told Quint, “Zindagi ne bahot kuch sikhaya (life taught me a lot). To value those who are down and out. The world tends to ignore and abuse the weak. My parents taught me to always help the needy.”

Lata added, “We saw very hard days. In our home there were free meals for every guest. But when we fell on hard times there was no food for the family. There were days when my siblings and I didn’t eat the entire day. I learnt to share what I had with others. Believe me, the joy you feel in giving is much greater than the joy one feels in receiving. Whenever someone comes to me for help I do all I can. Ho sakta hai kayee log mujhe bewaqoof banaake chalein jaatein ho (It is possible that many people might have fooled me). But I believe in giving what I’ve got.”