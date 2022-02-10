After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday, actress Yami Gautam is receiving immense appreciation for her stellar performance in the film.

A Thursday trailer promises a suspenseful drama punctuated with exciting thrills. In the two-minute trailer, Yami Gautam is seen playing Naina, taking 16 students of her kindergarten school hostage. Her character has a suspicious side, with secrets hidden in the caverns of her mind that threaten to destroy the country.

As fans began to pour in love for the Bala actress, the one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Aditya Dhar, Gautam’s husband.

He took to the comments section and wrote, “Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you.” Replying to this Yami wrote, “Hahaha !!! Nothing to be scared of… see you at home soon.”

Take a look:

On the other hand, fans reacted to the teaser with comments such as ‘Oh bhai’ and ‘killer expressions.’

One fan wrote: “I am already going crazy to watch this movie,” while another added: “I am looking forward to this challenging character that you are gonna play.”

The film also has Neha Dhupia, as a pregnant cop and Dimple Kapadia as the Prime Minister of India in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on February 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar.