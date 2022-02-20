Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, who bid farewell to the Bollywood industry a long time ago, has been vocal about the current hijab issue that took place in Karnataka.

The former actress took to her social media and shared a lengthy post criticizing the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools, mentioning that it was an ‘injustice’.

She further said that she ‘resisted’ the entire system of women being harassed for carrying out a religious commitment.

“I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment.” She added that systems that force Muslim women to choose between hijab and education are unjust.”

Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticizes them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed,” she penned in her detailed post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

Also Read: Zaira Wasim Appeals Fans To Delete Her Photos

The child star went on to add, “On top of all this, building a façade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad.”