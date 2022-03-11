Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:42 pm
Alia Bhatt celebrates huge success of Gangubai Kathiawadi with burger & fries

Alia Bhatt enjoys burger and fries
After the incredible 102.68 Indian box office collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi, lead actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating huge success with the yummiest junk meal featuring a vegan burger and fries.

Alia Bhatt turned to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures enjoying her scrumptious meal as she posed for the camera with her favourite food.

Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia,” she captioned the post. 

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read: Gal Gadot hails co-star Alia Bhatt as they pair up for Netflix’s Heart Of Stone

She further expressed gratefulness to her fans and supporters saying, “Thank you for all the love.”

Apart from fans, a number of fellow stars also hailed the Kapoor & Sons actress over her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

Actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated Bhatt as she wrote, ”Congratulations and yum yum!”

Joining her was the Band Baaja Baarat star Ranveer Singh dropped an amusing comment which read, “NOMNOMNOM” with a burger and heart eye emoji.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt portrayed the sold young girl for prostitution. She soon takes over Kamathipura as the brothel madam and matriarch. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn.

