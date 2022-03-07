Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 02:49 pm
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Alia Bhatt
Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it at the box office with her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.

The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Alia Bhatt can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Taking to Instagram today, the Kapoor & Sons actress channelled a sartorial statement in a striking silver saree.

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Read More: When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film ‘Gangubai’

The diva draped the six yards in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to hang from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length and paired it with a sleeveless blouse.

She matched the saree with a pair of traditional jhumkas. She sported a dewy base, glossy coral-hued lips and silver smokey eyes. For hair, she chose to leave her tresses open in a side parting.

However, what left the netizens divided was the cost of the saree which is worth 25k.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is ready for Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after the huge success of Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released on February 25.

