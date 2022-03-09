Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, who is well-known for her role in the 2006 fil Vivah, has revealed that she secretly got married in 2014 to RJ Anmol and kept it confidential till 2016.

In a new video on the couple’s YouTube channel, Amrita and Anmol said that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014. This was done to make sure that the wedding news doesn’t hinder Amrita’s career.

In the video, Anmol said that after Amrita landed three big-banner movies and his career also saw a significant jump after he joined a sports show as a host, he once again asked Amrita to marry him. She, however, refused once again.

The Ishq Vishk star then said, “I was on a high again and Anmol said let’s get married. I said things are getting back on track, these films will release, I am now looking for even bigger films. If I got married, this news might just affect my career severely,” she said.

Later, Anmol came up with the idea of a secret wedding. “I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too,” he said in the video.

Amrita, agreeing to the idea, said they could not invite their cousins to the wedding because everything was supposed to be hidden from the media.

However, the duo confirmed that they actually got married on May 15, 2014, and promised to share pictures and all the details from their wedding in the next video.

For the unversed, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, a boy on November 1, 2020, whom they named Veer.