Arrest warrant issued for Sonakshi Sinha for not attending awards show

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged fraud case after she reportedly failed to arise at an event despite charging her fee.

According to media reports, the Akira star was signed for an event in Delhi where she was invited as chief guest. She had allegedly received 3.7 million rupees as her fees to attend the event.

After she failed to appear in the event, the organiser approached her to get back the amount he had given to Sonakshi’s manager.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha expresses concern over the impact of third lockdown

However, later the organiser filed a police complaint after he failed to recover his amount.

Indian media reports said that Sonakshi had reportedly travelled to Moradabad to record her statement before the court.

Sonakshi and her manager are yet to issued official statements in this regard.