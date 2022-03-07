Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Arrest warrant issued for Sonakshi Sinha for not attending awards show

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:59 pm
Sonakshi Sinha arrest warrant issued
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged fraud case after she reportedly failed to arise at an event despite charging her fee.

According to media reports, the Akira star was signed for an event in Delhi where she was invited as chief guest. She had allegedly received 3.7 million rupees as her fees to attend the event.

After she failed to appear in the event, the organiser approached her to get back the amount he had given to Sonakshi’s manager.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha expresses concern over the impact of third lockdown

However, later the organiser filed a police complaint after he failed to recover his amount.

Indian media reports said that Sonakshi had reportedly travelled to Moradabad to record her statement before the court.

Sonakshi and her manager are yet to issued official statements in this regard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from making her web debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen, she will star in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror-comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.

Read More

12 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'do not like to do things quietly,' according to a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to return to the...
12 hours ago
Meghan Markle may be questioned under oath as she faces a new legal battle, according to reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweetheart, is set to be questioned under oath...
12 hours ago
Sophie Turner's most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a chic...
12 hours ago
Prince Charles is planning to 'formalise the monarchy's slimming down.'

Prince Charles has ideas about how the monarchy should look in the...
13 hours ago
Hania Aamir shares her most beautiful pictures

Hania Aamir is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani...
13 hours ago
Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!

Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PM Imran
6 mins ago
Increased tax collection to lift deprived segments of society: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the commitment to make...
samoa
17 mins ago
Samoa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Monday eight new positive COVID-19 cases. According...
south korea
26 mins ago
South Korea reports 210,716 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea recorded 210,716 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
pakistan
34 mins ago
No play before lunch on fourth day of Pakistan-Australia Test

RAWALPINDI: A wet outfield meant there was no play possible before lunch...
Adsence Ad 300X600