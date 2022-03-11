If there’s one thing even the faint-hearted would agree is that sarees know how to build a love affair. Like it, love it or not, sarees never fail when it comes to ooze glamour and grace.

No eyes can escape the beauty of the old magic of monochrome sarees in black and white and so Bollywood celebrities too have shown us that when we have no choice as to what a desi outfit could be, the sarees shouldn’t be ignored. Here we have a few collections in form of a guide to show you how to heat up everybody’s phone out of pure elegance.

1. Alia Bhatt

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhanya actress is serving fabulous inspiration on how to get max mileage from your desi style with this stunning white cotton-silk saree that bore double borders. She teamed her six yards with a sleeveless blouse with white piping. She rounded off her look with chunky silver jewellery and roses that adorned her sleek hairdo.

2. Karisma Kapoor

We’re saying it, with this magical saree look, there can be no one better dressed than you. The 47-year-old defined a gorgeous look with her pretty smile and million-watt beauty. Karisma is seen perfectly gracing her desi style with a braided hairstyle, jhumkas and paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse.

3. Sonam Kapoor

The chicness in every detail. Here the Khoobsurat star brings on the ultimate fashion game draping saree in a pants style paired with a sheer blouse. A chunky necklace, minimal makeup look, and matching clutch can take you on a lit-style trip. The strappy heels complemented her entire look.