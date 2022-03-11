Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bollywood actresses who showed how to slay in monochromic black and white sarees

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:38 pm
Bollywood actresses in sarees
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

If there’s one thing even the faint-hearted would agree is that sarees know how to build a love affair. Like it, love it or not, sarees never fail when it comes to ooze glamour and grace.

No eyes can escape the beauty of the old magic of monochrome sarees in black and white and so Bollywood celebrities too have shown us that when we have no choice as to what a desi outfit could be, the sarees shouldn’t be ignored. Here we have a few collections in form of a guide to show you how to heat up everybody’s phone out of pure elegance.

1. Alia Bhatt

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhanya actress is serving fabulous inspiration on how to get max mileage from your desi style with this stunning white cotton-silk saree that bore double borders. She teamed her six yards with a sleeveless blouse with white piping. She rounded off her look with chunky silver jewellery and roses that adorned her sleek hairdo.

Alia Bhatt

2. Karisma Kapoor

We’re saying it, with this magical saree look, there can be no one better dressed than you. The 47-year-old defined a gorgeous look with her pretty smile and million-watt beauty. Karisma is seen perfectly gracing her desi style with a braided hairstyle, jhumkas and paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Karisma Kapoor

3. Sonam Kapoor

The chicness in every detail. Here the Khoobsurat star brings on the ultimate fashion game draping saree in a pants style paired with a sheer blouse. A chunky necklace, minimal makeup look, and matching clutch can take you on a lit-style trip. The strappy heels complemented her entire look.

Read More

2 hours ago
BTS' Jungkook amazes fans with his famous lip piercing photos

Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, amazes fans with his new look...
3 hours ago
Elon Musk welcomes second baby with on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes

Famed Canadian singer Grimes, who had announced her breakup with her uber-rich...
3 hours ago
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and...
9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have 'thin lips.'

KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in...
10 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian shows off her abs while working out in a matching pink outfit

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned abs in a series of social media...
10 hours ago
Dua Lipa is a blond bombshell in the trailer for 'Argylle,' starring Henry Cavill

Simply refer to her as Dua Lipa, movie star. Lipa, 26, stars...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

FM Qureshi urges int'l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India
22 mins ago
FM Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world to take...
Sonya Hussyn Faryal Mehmood dispute
23 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn details what caused dispute between her and Faryal Mehmood

Actress Sonya Hussyn, who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her...
34 mins ago
OIC Council of FMs session holds special significance: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday apprised heads of the resident...
SBP
47 mins ago
Forex reserves slip to $22.669 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country slipped $206 million...
Adsence Ad 300X600