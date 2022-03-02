Actress Disha Patani, the rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff, penned a heartfelt note for the Baaghi actor on his birthday as he turned 32.

Tiger Shroff, who is receiving warm wishes from friends and fellow stars, also got a lovely birthday wish from Disha after she shared a video of the birthday boy looking into the camera.

“Happiest b’day my best friend. Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul. You’re beautiful,” she captioned the post.

Tiger’s sister Ayesha Shroff reacted to the post with several heart-eyes emojis. A fan commented, “Friendzoned!!!!” Another asked, “Best friends?”

The duo was occasionally spotted on lunch and dinner dates, going on vacations and commenting on each other social media posts. However, they have never confirmed their relationship.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in the music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Shroff in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

The actor is best known for his roles in movies such as War, Heropanti, The Flying Jatt, the Baaghi series, and Student Of The Year 2.

On the work front, this year, the actor has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath among his upcoming projects. He will also appear in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.