Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Disha Patani shares special message for rumoured beau Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:51 pm
Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff on his 32nd birthday
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Actress Disha Patani, the rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff, penned a heartfelt note for the Baaghi actor on his birthday as he turned 32.

Tiger Shroff, who is receiving warm wishes from friends and fellow stars, also got a lovely birthday wish from Disha after she shared a video of the birthday boy looking into the camera.

“Happiest b’day my best friend. Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul. You’re beautiful,” she captioned the post.

Also Read: Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Tiger’s sister Ayesha Shroff reacted to the post with several heart-eyes emojis. A fan commented, “Friendzoned!!!!” Another asked, “Best friends?”

The duo was occasionally spotted on lunch and dinner dates, going on vacations and commenting on each other social media posts. However, they have never confirmed their relationship.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in the music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Shroff in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

The actor is best known for his roles in movies such as War, Heropanti, The Flying Jatt, the Baaghi series, and Student Of The Year 2.

On the work front, this year, the actor has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath among his upcoming projects. He will also appear in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Read More

12 hours ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make a Special Announcement to Commemorate Women's History Month

For Women's History Month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have big plans....
12 hours ago
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the...
12 hours ago
After 18 years of working with Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo says: We resumed where we left off

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner reunite on-screen over two decades after they...
12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds' onscreen'mini me,' Walker Scobell

The red carpet premiere of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film The Adam Project...
12 hours ago
Kanye West appears in a new selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours, and...
12 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her gym-toned body after hecklers target her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, Khloe...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

45 seconds ago
Fuel price reduction upsets opposition, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the...
Farrukh Habib
11 mins ago
Govt to give Rs56 billion subsidy on interest-free loans of Rs407 billion: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday...
Pakistanis Ukraine
17 mins ago
Over 1,000 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: Ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Wednesday stated that 1,227...
united states
45 mins ago
US warns against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules, child separations

HONG KONG: The United States warned citizens against travelling to Hong Kong...
Adsence Ad 300X600