After shining at the box office with an outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone, alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to her Instagram to announce the happy news. Along with several Bollywood celebrities, Gal Godot also reacted to her post.

The Student of the Year star captioned the post with folded hands and white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read: Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Gadot dropped a raised hands emoji in the comments section to hail her upcoming co-star. Celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jahnvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and others also congratulated Bhatt.

Apart from the actresses, Heart of Stone will also star actor Jamie Dornan. The project will be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper.