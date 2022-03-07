Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Ibrahim Ali Khan bears an eerie resemblance to father Saif in this video

Ibrahim Ali Khan resembles Saif Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of superstar Saif Ali Khan, has a striking resemblance to his father and fans have taken to social media to point it out.

The video, shared by his sister Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram, showed Ibrahim lip-syncing to his doppelganger father’s hit song Aaj Din Chadheya went viral.

It was originally shared by a friend on the occasion of Ibrahim’s 21st birthday and showed him singing along to the Love Aaj Kal song while in Kashmir’s snowy mountains.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

Fans couldn’t help but point out just how much he resembles his father Saif with one fan noting, “Oh my God. He is ditto Saif,” while another commented, “For a second I thought Saif was singing the song.”

To note Ibrahim is Saif’s second-born child and eldest son, who he shares with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif also shares Sara Ali Khan with Amrita and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan with ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

