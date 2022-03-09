Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon looked bespoke dressed in a gorgeous saree. The glistening six-yards featured a baby blue deep neckline sleeveless blouse.

The Mimi star, who is currently busy promoting her film Bachchan Pandey, pumped up the desi mode with her sartorial choice. In the clicks captured by the paparazzi, she showed how to keep your spring style lit in floral and shimmery saree.

The saree, designed by Manish Malhotra, was stunningly smeared with shimmery sequin details and it also looked quite like a splash of colour play.

The 31-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, soft pink pout and heavy mascara. The actress completed the look with middle-parted soft curls in her hair. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning.

Kriti is very versatile when it comes to fashion. She has donned breathtaking dresses and gowns as well as elegant traditional outfits.

Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comments sections with heart reacts.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi. She will be next seen in Adipurush co-starring South superstar Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She will be also seen in the much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan.