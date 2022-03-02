Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:53 pm
Madhuri Dixit opens up about her growing up years

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:53 pm
Madhuri Dixit
Legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game, dished out about her childhood days and how she was perceived as a child.

In a recent interaction, the Devdas actor revealed how she is “pretty open” despite picking to keep quiet at times.

“As a child, I was playful but shy. Many people thought I was snooty because I wouldn’t speak much, but that wasn’t the case. It was just that when I went on stage, I’d forget the world…something would change within me. I felt I owned it, and it would bring out the best in me. But I’m a fun-loving person, I love to joke around. I could be quiet at times but not like, ‘Don’t speak to me’. I’m pretty open.”

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit thinks digital medium has a big role in bringing women stories to fore

Opening up more about her early days as a child, she said, “I grew up with one brother and three sisters, but my parents never put forth the idea that only men can achieve success. My dad was very supportive of all of us, with whatever we wanted to pursue. He used to say, ‘Go out in the world and achieve what you want to. But you have to work hard because it’s 2 per cent genius and 98 per cent hard work’.”

She claims to have invested the same values in her sons, Arin and Ryan.

Moreover, in her latest web series The Fame Game, Madhuri plays a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand whose life revolves around her personal struggles which are a far cry from her image in public.

