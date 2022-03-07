Bollywood superstar Salman Khan runs into his old self in a new ad shared on his social media, discussing his past and future life changes with his character Prem from the 1994 blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

The video showed Salman in the present-day arriving at Prem’s house in 1994. Even 30 years in the future, Prem is impressed by Salman’s muscular body. He then asks if his fan base is still as huge as it was, and the older Salman confirms that it is.

“Aur shaadi (And did I get married?),” the younger version asks eagerly. But older Salman replies, “Hogayi. Tumhari sab girlfriends ki (It’s done. All your girlfriends are married).” This leaves the younger Salman quite sad.

However, after the launch of the beverage’s new ad, the actor’s fans were amused by the video and the self-awareness. “Tumhari sab girlfriend ki- this line is outstanding,” wrote a fan.

“Kya Concept se ad banayi he Bhai maine socha ye shadi kub karli aapne…love u (What a great concept. I wondered when did you get married)…Salman Bhai,” another commented.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. For those unversed, Katrina and Salman are also exes and she tied the knot to actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year.