Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:34 pm
Shah Rukh Khan shares first teaser of his comeback film ‘Pathaan’

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:34 pm
Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan teaser
The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest, is back with the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared the teaser of Pathaan saying it will be released in cinemas on 25th January 2023.

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote alongside the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

However, within just 45 minutes, the announcement was viewed by nearly 1.28 million fans. Shah Rukh has more than 28.1 million followers on Instagram.

Also, Deepika and John Abraham also shared the same teaser with the release date. Deepika said, “Pathaan is here. In cinemas on 25th January 2023.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan brings storm on Twitter with his new dashing look in an ad

He was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial, Zero. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well but failed to make an impact at the box office.

