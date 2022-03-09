Shahid Kapoor & Mira on cloud 9 as their little Misha starts going to school

Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to share any moment of their family on social media. They enjoy a huge fan following too.

Mira, who is an avid Instagram user, shared a picture of her holding hubby Shahid’s hands as their little girl is all set to make her first day at school.

In the post, Mira Rajput was seen putting her hand on Shahid’s hand who was driving the car. Sharing this picture the star wife wrote, “First day for a confident girl and two sappy parents” with a crying emoji and a school emoji.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira are perfect examples of a match made in heaven and are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds also share two kids, a daughter and a son, together.

Speaking about his professional career, the Chupke Chupke actor will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The movie is set to release on April 14 this year.