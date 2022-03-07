Adsence Ad 160X600
Shruti Haasan returns to work post COVID recovery
Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social media and today she shared happy news about her recovery from COVID-19 and is has begun working after complete rest.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a selfie with her mask on and captioned it ‘Back to work’.
On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan is working on Salaar.
The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
