Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.

Gold Rate today in Pakistan

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate, fluctuation in international gold market, etc.

Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 22 October 2020). Today 22k per tola Gold Price is Rs. 107249 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 102375.

Gold Price In Pakistan Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 117000 Rs. 107249 Rs. 102375 Rs. 87750 per 10 Gram Rs. 100300 Rs. 91941 Rs. 87763 Rs. 75225 per Gram Gold Rs. 10030 Rs. 9194 Rs. 8776 Rs. 7523 per Ounce Rs. 284300 Rs. 260606 Rs. 248763 Rs. 213225

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.Gold is being sold based on per Tola, the measurement of Tola differs in countries.

One Tola in Pakistan is equal to 12.5 grams.1 Tola = 12.5 grams.BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold price in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis. Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.