Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.
Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.
Gold Rate today in Pakistan
The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate, fluctuation in international gold market, etc.
Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 22 October 2020). Today 22k per tola Gold Price is Rs. 107249 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 102375.
|
Gold Price In Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 117000
|Rs. 107249
|Rs. 102375
|Rs. 87750
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 100300
|Rs. 91941
|Rs. 87763
|Rs. 75225
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 10030
|Rs. 9194
|Rs. 8776
|Rs. 7523
|per Ounce
|Rs. 284300
|Rs. 260606
|Rs. 248763
|Rs. 213225
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.Gold is being sold based on per Tola, the measurement of Tola differs in countries.
One Tola in Pakistan is equal to 12.5 grams.1 Tola = 12.5 grams.BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold price in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis. Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.