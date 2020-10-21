Adsense 970×250
SAR TO PKR, 22 Oct: Today’s Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan

Muhammad Noman

22nd Oct, 2020. 12:35 am
SAR TO PKR

Thursday: Today 1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR (SAR TO PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan Rupee. BOL News daily update currency exchange rates.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan (SAR TO PKR).

Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate – Riyal to Pakistani Rupees- Looking for Riyal to PKR Rate Today? BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. Riyal to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis. We update the rates on daily basis.

Here you can check the updated Saudi Riyal to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 29th Sept)

Today Saudi Riyal To Pakistani Rupee

Date Symbol Buying Selling
22-10-2020 SAR 43.30 PKR 43.36 PKR

Q: What is the Saudi Riyal worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Saudi Riyal is worth 43.36 Pakistani Rupees today

Q: What is 50 Saudi Riyal in Pakistani Rupees?

A: 50 Saudi Riyal buys 2167.81 Pakistani Rupees at inter-bank exchange rates.

