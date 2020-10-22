USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan has depreciated by 31 paisa.

USD To PKR:

1 USD 161.82 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Price Today In Pakistan?

