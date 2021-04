Adsense 300×250

On Thursday: Rs 7500 Prize bond Draw list 2021 discontinue by Government of Pakistan.

According to the details, the federal government has decided to scrap 7500 bonds.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the money will be transferred back to the account.

