Currency Rates In Pakistan – 18th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (18th April 2021) – Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency exchange rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Find the today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 18th April 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|152.50 PKR
|153.40 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|210.00 PKR
|213.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.30 PKR
|42.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.30 PKR
|40.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120.50 PKR
|122.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.00 PKR
|118.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.00 PKR
|113.50 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR