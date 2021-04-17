Currency Rates In Pakistan – 18th April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (18th April 2021) – Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency exchange rates according to the open market.

Also read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Find the today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 18th April 2021)