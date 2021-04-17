Adsense 970×250

Currency Rates In Pakistan – 18th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 04:50 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (18th April 2021) – Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency exchange rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Find the today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 18th April 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 152.50 PKR 153.40 PKR
Euro EUR 181.00 PKR 183.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 210.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.30 PKR 42.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.30 PKR 40.90 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 120.50 PKR 122.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.00 PKR 118.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 112.00 PKR 113.50 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
