Currency rates in Pakistan for, 29th April

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 29th April 2021. Today latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency rates according to the open market.

Today US Dollar exchange Rate: 153.88 PKR

Today UAE Dirham Exchange Rate: 42.50 PKR

Today Saudi Riyal Exchange rate: 41.60 PKR

Here you can check the updated currency exchange rates in Pakistan today (Updated, 29th April 2021)