Currency rates in Pakistan for, 29th April

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 29th April 2021. Today latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency rates according to the open market.
Today US Dollar exchange Rate: 153.88 PKR
Today UAE Dirham Exchange Rate: 42.50 PKR
Today Saudi Riyal Exchange rate: 41.60 PKR
Currency Rate In Pakistan Today
Here you can check the updated currency exchange rates in Pakistan today (Updated, 29th April 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.40 PKR
|153.88 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|185.50 PKR
|187.50 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|213.00 PKR
|216.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.99 PKR
|42.50 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.95 PKR
|41.60 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.50 PKR
|125.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.00 PKR
|120.00 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.00 PKR
|116.00 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR